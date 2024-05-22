Barcelona set to receive €10 million as player set to move to PL club - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to receive €10 million as their on-loan centre-back Chadi Riad moves from Real Betis to Crystal Palace. That's because of the terms of the loan deal between Barca and Betis for Riad.

The 20-year-old moved from the Camp Nou to Betis on loan last summer, with the deal requiring Betis to pay Barca €3 million to obtain 50% of Riad's transfer. As per Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), Betis are close to agreeing with Palace for the transfer of the centre-back, comprising €15 million and €2 million in variables.

Barca will make €9 million net and an additional €1 million in variables for the transfer of Chadi Riad’s 100% rights, with Betis set to earn €6 million. It's pertinent to note that Barca have a €7 million buy-back option in 2025, which would leave Betis with €4 million after deducting the €3 million they need to pay the Blaugrana.

That explains why Betis are keen on offloading Riad this summer so that they earn more monetarily than they would if they see off the player a year later. Riad made 30 appearances across competitions for Betis this season, making no goal contribution.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona are in the midst of an underwhelming season after the highs of the previous season, when they won the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles.

Xavi's side are set to finish second in La Liga this term regardless of how they fare in their final league game of the season at Sevilla on Sunday (May 26). They fared slightly better in Europe, reaching the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. But they squandered a 4-2 aggregate lead at home to bow out to PSG.

Barca lost to Los Blancos in the Supercopa Espana final and to eventual champions Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. However, they have won their last three league games since their title defence ended with a 4-2 loss at Girona two weeks ago.