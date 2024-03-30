Barcelona star 100% fit to play against Las Palmas despite issues during international break - Reports

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly ready to play Las Palmas in La Liga on Saturday (March 30) following an injury scare during the international break.

The former Bayern Munich striker featured in Poland's shootout win over Wales in Euro 2024 qualifying to qualify for the finals in Germany this summer. Lewandowski - who played the entire 120 minutes - was seen holding his thigh in apparent discomfort during the second half, necessitating medical attention.

However, ahead of the La Liga clash with Las Palmas, Xavi has allayed any injury concerns regarding the striker (as per Mundo Deportivo):

"He feels well. He has returned well from the national team. ... he is a transcendental footballer for our interests.

"Robert is a leader, who always works with humility, who wants to improve despite his age. ... He is a beast of a footballer. Today, I told him that the other day was one of his best games as a Barca player."

Earlier during the international break, Lewandowski had played the full 90 minutes in the 5-1 win over Estonia to set up a clash with Wales.

How has Robert Lewandowski fared for Barcelona this season?

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski, 35, is in the midst of a solid, if not spectacular, sophomore season at Barcelona.

He has bagged 20 goals and nine assists in 39 games across competitions. That includes 13 goals and eight assists in 27 outings in the league, where Xavi's side trail pacesetters Real Madrid by eight points with nine games remaining.

Lewandowski has also struck three times and provided an assist in seven games in the UEFA Champions League, where Barca play PSG in a blockbuster quarterfinal next month.

His four other goals this season have come in the Copa del Rey (2) and Supercopaa Espana. Barca lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the final of the latter competition, while they fell 4-2 in extra time at Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey.

Following the Las Palmas clash, Barcelona travel to PSG for their Champions League quarterfinal first leg on April 10 before the tie concludes in Spain six days later.