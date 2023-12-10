Barcelona star likely to leave club at end of season amid interest from Saudi Arabia - Reports

Barcelona full-back Marcos Alonso is reportedly likely to leave the club at the end of the season amidst interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Alonso, 32, has fallen down the pecking order under Xavi this season, making only seven appearances across competitions. Overall, the left-back - whose deal runs out in the summer - has scored thrice for the club in 44 games.

As per Mundo Desportivo (via GOAL), the Spanish left-back is contemplating leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season. The source says that Alonso has several offers from the Saudi Pro League but will not leave Barca when the transfer window reopens in January.

Alonso reportedly has a clause in his contract that extends his stay by a year if he plays half of the club's games. At the current rate, though, that's unlikely to materialise.

Having started only twice in the league in four games this campaign, Alonso could also move to Manchester United. The Red Devils were interested to snap him up this summer before signing Serge Reguilon on loan. As per GOAL, they could renew their interest next month.

How have Barcelona fared this season?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona have had a decent start to the season. The La Liga holders are four points behind their arch-rivals and leaders Real Madrid (38) after 15 games and have also fared well in Europe.

In the UEFA Champions League, Xavi's men are through to the Round of 16 as group winners with a game to spare. They travel to Belgian side Antwerp on matchday six on Wednesday (December 13).

Barca have had two losses this season, losing 2-1 at home to Real Madrid in La Liga before losing by the same scoreline at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League a few days later.

Ahead of their home game with Girona later on Sunday, Xavi's side are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning thrice, since that Shakhtar defeat.