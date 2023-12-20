Barcelona star likely to have surgery, expected to miss up to 2 months of football - Reports

Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso is reportedly set to miss two months of action, as he's set to undergo surgery.

The 32-year-old has been out of the matchday squad since the 1-0 La Liga win at home to Atletico Madrid earlier this month. Since then, the Spaniard has missed four games across competitions, including the La Liga home clash with Almeria on Wednesday (December 20).

Barca COPE journalist Helena Condis has reported (as per Barca Times) that Alosno is set to undergo surgery and will be unavailable for up to two months:

"JUST IN: Everything indicates that Marcos Alonso will undergo surgery. Expected to miss a maximum of 2 months."

Even when fit, Alonso has largely been a peripheral figure in Xavi's team, making only seven appearances across competitions, starting four, without making a goal contribution.

Since the full-back has been unavailable due to his back issue, Barcelona have won one of their four games across competitions, losing twice. The defending La Liga champions are coming off a 1-1 draw at Valencia at the weekend, putting them nine behind surprise leaders Girona (44) after 17 games.

Injury-plagued Barcelona hope to end 2023 on a high

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona are not in the best of form as 2023 draws to a close. With a combination of injuries to key first-team players and profligacy in the final third, Barca have stuttered in recent games to lose ground in the La Liga title race.

Xavi's side now welcome Almeria to the Olimpic Lluis Companys for their final game of the year. The Blaugrana are without several key players. Pedri (muscle discomfort), Marcos Alonso (back), Inigo Martínez (hamstring), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back) and Gavi (knee) miss out due to injury, while Frenkie de Jong is suspended.

The manager has called up a 23-man squad for the Almeria game, which is also expected to play Club America in Dallas in a friendly on Thursday to end the year. Academy players Unai Hernandez and Pau Prim have earned call-ups to provide depth in the middle of the park.