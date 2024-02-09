Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong - a Manchester United target - is reportedly ready to leave in the summer.

De Jong, 26, has been a key first-team player for the reigning La Liga champions since his arrival from Ajax in 2019. In 205 appearances across competitions, he has contributed 16 goals and 21 assists.

This season, the Dutchman has scored once in 22 games across competitions, starting all of them. However, despite being contracted till 2026, De Jong, as per Managing Barca (via Relevo) is willing to leave at the end of the season.

The player's reported departure coincides with that of manager Xavi, who is also on his way out in the summer. De Jong - a long-time Manchester United target - could be on his way to the Premier League giants, but the player or his entourage haven't confirmed anything yet.

Erik ten Hag's side are in the midst of a difficult campaign, losing 14 times across competitions, including nine in the league. However, a recent uptick in form - five games unbeaten in 2024 - has seen them rise to sixth in the standings, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool (51) after 23 games.

What's next for Barcelona and Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Barcelona have stuttered after a bright start. Since the turn of the year, they lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final.

They exited the Copa del Rey after a 4-2 extra time loss at Athletic Bilbao before a 5-3 La Liga home defeat to Villarreal left them eight points off leaders Los Blancos. Barcelona, though, have won their last two league outings and next take on Granada at home on Sunday (February 11).

Meanwhile, United are also not having the best of campaigns but are unbeaten in more than a month. Having seen off West Ham United 3-0 at home in their last league outing at the weekend, they next take on Aston Villa away on Sunday.

Villa, coming off an FA Cup fourth-round replay loss at home to Chelsea, are fourth in the Premier League and eight points above United (38) after 23 games.