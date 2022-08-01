Barcelona star ready to terminate contract at Camp Nou - Reports

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite is facing an uncertain future at the club and could end up leaving after terminating his contract, reports Spanish news outlet Football Espana. He has a contract till 2024, but the player is seemingly surplus to requirements and could be allowed to leave this summer.

The Blaugrana returned from their United States tour. With the new La Liga campaign approaching, manager Xavi want to speed up the squad clearout process. He wants the club to hasten the exit of players not in his plans so that he doesn't have an oversized squad in training.

Among the players who could leave is Braithwaite, who's chances of cutting it in the first team are almost over following new arrivals. With Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay all ahead of him, the Danish international is firmly behind in the pecking order.

He has a contract with the club for two years. Previously, he had expressed a desire of seeing it out, but his views could have changed this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via the aforementioned report), Braithwaite has interest from the Premier League and the Middle East, and he'll not need a pay cut to go to either place. La Liga club Getafe are also interested, but Football Espana reports that a move for Braithwaite will only be considered if his contract is rescinded.

The Blaugrana are ready to rescind his contract but don't want the 31-year-old to take his full salary for the remaining years of their contract.

Considering their poor finances right now, they're looking to reduce their wage bill, despite signing a handful of players this summer. However, it seems unlikely Braithwaite would give up on the money owed to him by the club.

Barcelona have big expectations going into new season

It has been a summer of rebuilding at Barcelona, with six new players joining the club and some old guards leaving.

Xavi is looking to return the club back to its glory days, and the initial signs are promising. Their pre-season tour of the United States culminated in three wins from four games, with new signings Lewandowki and Raphinha showing signs of settling in.

Things have been going great so far, but it'll be interesting to see if Barcelona can continue that in the new season. They're coming off a second trophyless campaign in three years and have big expectations going into the new season.

Barcelona will kickstart their new La Liga campaign on August 13 against Rayo Vallecano.

