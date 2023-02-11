Barcelona star rejected Premier League move in January to fight for his place at Camp Nou - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie reportedly rejected a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the winter transfer window last month.

The Cote d'Ivoire international joined the Blaugrana last summer following the expiration of his contract with AC Milan. However, due to injuries and form, he hasn't made as big an impact as he would have wanted. Kessie, 26, has started just seven games across competitions this season, contributing two goals and three assists.

As per SPORT, Tottenham were interested in signing Kessie in January, but the midfielder opted to stay at Barcelona, as he wants to fight for his place at the club. While the Ivorian hasn't started many games, he played 82 minutes in the Blaugrana's 3-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga on February 5, where he also provided an assist.

With Sergio Busquets suffering an ankle injury, Kessie could get more game time in upcoming games.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski hails manager Xavi Hernandez

Striker Robert Lewandowski recently heaped praise on Xavi, hailing his experience and ability as both a player and manager. The Pole said (via beIN Sports):

“He was an incredible player, and what is around him now as a coach preserves that feeling of doing and transmitting the right thing, and you believe him and know that it is the right path, and that is why that you support him and follow him and follow the same line."

He added:

“He was an incredible player; he was player six or eight; he saw everything on the field; he went back and forth; if in that position as a player he already saw everything, imagine now as a coach."

Lewandowski explained that one needs to understand the difference between being a player and manager and that Xavi is a good example of that. He said:

“He has experience because he was at a club for two years, and it is important to understand the difference between being a player or a coach. To be a great coach, there is a small difference, but that difference is what ultimately makes you have success or not.”

Xavi was appointed Barcelona manager in 2021 following Ronald Koeman's sacking. He has overseen major improvements at the Camp Nou, recently winning the Supercopa de Espana, beating Real Madrid in the final.

• Top goalscorer, Lewandowski (14) Barça in La Liga this season:• Most points (53)• Best Home Record• Best Away Record• Most Possession• Least goals conceded (7)• Most clean sheets (15)• Most goals scored (42)• Top goalscorer, Lewandowski (14) https://t.co/lwppNnmtyJ

Barcelona are also atop the La Liga standings, eight points above Los Blancos, who are second. Lewandowski has led their charge for a first league title in four years with 14 goals (23 across competitions) in his debut campaign at the Camp Nou.

