Barcelona star tells Xavi he wants to stay at club beyond this summer - Reports

Barcelona defender Dani Alves is reportedly keen to extend his contract with the club, which expires this summer.

According to Goal, the 39-year-old right-back is eager to stay in Europe and play for the Blaugrana. That's because it would improve his chances of being a part of Brazil's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar from November 21 and December 18.

Alves joined Barcelona on a free transfer in November, signing a contract till the end of the season. The veteran defender agreed to receive €100,000 over the course of his six-month contract, the minimum salary in the Spanish first division. The deal also includes a €3 million bonus, which he'll receive if he plays 60% of the club's games.

Alves became eligible to play for Xavi's side in January and has gone on to score one goal and provide four assists. He has played 16 games across competitions, which is 72% of the club's matches during this period, making him eligible for the bonus. He has started 12 La Liga games, replacing American defender Sergino Dest as the first-choice right-back.

The 39-year-old has informed Barcelona of his desire to continue playing for the club. His representatives believe the Blaugrana could be open to renewing his contract. The deal could run till the end of the year and include a salary between the minimum wage of €100,000 and the €3 million bonus.

Dani Alves and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's signings reap dividends for Barcelona

Many questioned Barcelona's decision to sign Dani Alves and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, largely due to their age and reent form. Alves had spent three seasons with Brazilian club Sao Paulo and was seemingly reaching the end of his career.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, had endured a dismal first half of the season with Arsenal, scoring four times in 14 games. He was frozen out of the team by manager Mikel Arteta due to disciplinary breaches.

Alves and Aubameyang, though, had an instant impact on the Blaugrana's performances and have become an integral part of Xavi's squad. The 39-year-old right-back has added some much-needed experience, solidity and leadership to the team, helping them to second place in the La Liga table.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang has scored 13 goals in 22 appearances across competitions. He has proven to be the ideal replacement for Argentine forward Sergio Aguero, who retired due to a heart condition called cardiac arrhythmia.

