Barcelona star unwilling to leave club despite lack of game time this season - Reports

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is reportedly unwilling to depart despite a lack of first-team minutes this season.

Torres, 23, has failed to impress Xavi Hernandez since arriving from Manchester City for €55 million in the winter of 2022. Snapped up as a promising offensive outlet, he registered 13 goal contributions in 2059 minutes of action last season. However, he has dropped down in the pecking order recently.

A right-footed versatile attacker blessed with shooting and directness, the 35-cap Spain international has been demoted to a bit-part role at the Camp Nou this season. He has scored five goals and laid out one assist in just 1471 minutes of first-team action.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are interested in cashing in on Torres due to his underwhelming performances this campaign. The La Liga club are keen to reduce their wage bill ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, the Spaniard has no intention of securing a permanent move away from the Camp Nou in the future.

Torres, who has a contract till June 2027 with the Blaugrana, has been used as a backup option for Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha so far. Despite his struggles, the Valencia academy graduate is convinced that he can establish himself as an important player for the Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, Xavi has requested Barcelona president Joan Laporta for at least one more striker to make up for his team's lack of goals this summer. However, no final decision has yet been made by the top brass. Overall, Torres has netted just 12 goals and contributed seven assists in 60 games across competitions for the La Liga leaders.

Barcelona eye move for teenager

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Barcelona are keen to rope in Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz. He said:

"The player recently said, 'I'm very surprised by all the rumours. I didn't have any kind of contact or my father.' So, he was kind of denying all the transfer stories. But he is a top talent and what I can tell you is that Barcelona is following the player, for sure."

Shedding light on Wirtz's situation at the BayArena, Romano continued:

"But, the expectation around Wirtz by Leverkusen is for the player to stay atleast for one more year and to play the Euros for Germany in the summer of 2024. But Barça, Real Madrid and Liverpool are monitoring him at the moment. It is a very open race as of now."

Wirtz, 19, has 49 goals and assists in 91 games for Leverkusen.

