Barcelona stars ask club to not sign 28-year-old star amid recent transfer rumours: Reports

Barcelona players have reportedly told the club not to sign Liverpool striker Luis Diaz, who's said to be one of the top transfer targets this summer. The Colombian has been at Anfield since January 2022 since arriving from FC Porto.

Diaz, 28, has had a fairly successful stint so far with the Premier League champions, registering 41 goals and 23 assists in 147 games across competitions. The striker has contributed 13 goals and three assists in 35 outings in the Reds' successful league campaign.

Diaz is contracted to Anfield till 2028, but the Blaugrana have been linked with a move for the striker, as per Reshad Rehman (via Joaquim Pierra). However, as per teamTALK, the club and players seem divided on the Colombian's potential arrival.

El Nacional (via teamTALK) has reported that although Diaz is seemingly interested to move to the Camp Nou, a move appears unlikely this summer. Most players are apparently not enthused by Diaz's reported signing, considering the stellar form of attackers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

The Brazilian has contributed 34 goals and 25 assists in 56 games across competitions this season, while Yamal has posted 18 goals and 25 assists in 54 outings across competitions.

Furthermore, the Reds have set an asking price of €85 million for Diaz, an amount that could be difficult for Barca, considering their well-documented financial woes.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick

Barcelona have had a superb season under Hansi Flick, who arrived in the summer to take over from the legendary Xavier Hernandez. The former Bayern Munich and Germany boss has made his mark straight away.

After delivering the Supercopa Espana and Copa del Rey, beating arch-rivals Real Madrid in both finals, the Blaugrana dethroned Los Blancos in the La Liga title race to seal a domestic treble.

They are coming off a 3-2 home defeat to Villarreal after sealing their 28th league title with a 2-0 win at Espanyol. Barca will look to return to winning ways when they end their triumphant La Liga campaign at Athletic Club on Sunday (May 25).

