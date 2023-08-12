Barcelona suffer huge blow as top target set to stay at current club - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva is set to end in disappointment, as the Portuguese is likely to stay at Manchester City.

Barca identified Silva, one of the finest creative players in Europe, as a top transfer target this summer. He's set to cost at least €50-60 million to any potential suitor. City, though, remain firm in their stance that Silva is an untouchable player and not for sale.

Manager Pep Guardiola was recently asked about Silva's future. The Spanish manager provided a pragmatic response, telling that anyone unwilling to stay will be allowed to leave. Guardiola added that the club have not received a suitable offer from Barcelona for Silva:

"I don’t want any players who want to be here. I want to work with guys who want to stay. But we need to get a proper offer. We didn’t get a proper offer. If they want him, they will get on a plane and speak to our sporting director."

Silva started City's Premier League opener against Burnley on Friday (August 11), which the three-time defending champions won 3-0. The Manchester club are reportedly set to offer Silva a renewal and seal his long-term future.

The nimble footed magician joined City in 2017 and has made 308 appearances across competitions, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists.

What Sergi Roberto said about becoming Barcelona captain

After Sergio Busquets left Barcelona, the Blaugrana needed a new captain and gave the responsibility to Sergi Roberto, one of the experienced players in the team.

The veteran has made 349 appearances across competitions for them. About the responsibility of leading the team in the 2023-24 season, Roberto said (via Barca Universal):

“It was a moment of pride above all as a Cule by birth. Becoming the first captain of the first team is something very special. I’ll never forget the moment of taking the floor, like lifting the Gamper, even though it’s not an official competition."

He added:

“Lifting a trophy as captain of the first team, for me, was a very special moment that I will always remember.

"I consider it the reward for eighteen years at the club. It’s quick to say, but I’ve spent more than half my life here at the club. I am very proud to have achieved it.”

Barcelona are looking to defend their La Liga title and also fare better in the UEFA Champions League this term. They open their league campaign against Getafe on Sunday (August 13).