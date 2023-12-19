Barcelona superstar facing 2-3 weeks on the sidelines after suffering muscle injury: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Pedri reportedly faces 2-3 weeks on the sidelines due to a muscle injury.

The setback, as reported by Javi Miguel of AS (via Barca Universal), rules Pedri out of the home La Liga clash with Almeria on Wednesday (December 20). According to Miguel, Pedri is ruled out for two weeks and is scheduled to return after the mid-season break.

Of course, the injury rules the young Spaniard out of Barca's friendly with Club America in Dallas a day after the Almeria clash.

However, Cataluya Radio says that Pedri could be out for three weeks, which means he will also miss two more games: Las Palmas (La Liga) on January 4 and Barbastro (Copa del Rey) three days later. It's also reported that Pedri's availability for the Spanish Super Cup semifinal with Osasuna on January in Saudi Arabia also appears doubtful.

It's pertinent to note that the 21-year-old has already missed two months of action for Barca this season due to a hamstring injury, missing 11 games across competitions.

After playing the first two La Liga games of the season, Pedri next featured in the competition on matchday 12, in a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad. Just six more games across competitions later, he has suffered another injury setback.

How has Pedri fared for Barcelona?

Pedri (right) is a first-team regular at Barcelona.

Pedri is widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the game, arriving from Las Palmas at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2020 and making an immediate impression.

Having made his first-team debut that season, the 21-year-old has already made 120 appearances across competitions for Barceloa, contributing 17 goals and nine assists. That includes a goal and an assist in 11 games across competitions in an injury-plagued 2023-24 season.

Most of Pedri's goals (13) for Barcelona have come in La Liga, with the others coming in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Copa del Rey and the Supercopa.