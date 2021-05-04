Barcelona target may not move out this summer - Reports

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has said that Barcelona target Erling Haaland will remain at the club next season. The Norwegian sensation has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou in the summer.

Barcelona are desperate to bring the 20-year-old striker to the club next season. New club president Joan Laporta reportedly met with Haaland's agent and father, Alf Inge, recently to discuss the player's potential move to the Spanish giants.

Erling Haaland has become one of European football's hottest properties since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January last year. Haaland scored 16 goals in 18 appearances last season for the Bundesliga giants and has grown from strength to strength this season.

The striker has scored an astonishing 37 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund this campaign. His performances drawn attention from top European clubs, and it could only be a matter of time before he moves to one of the elite teams in the continent.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has, however, indicated that Haaland would remain at the club next season, despite Dortmund receiving offers from Barcelona, Real Madrid and a few Premier League clubs.

"I understand that Erling Haaland will play for Borussia Dortmund in the new season. Erling totally agrees. I see him every day, and I can say that he completely identifies with the club," said Kehl.

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola told AS in a recent interview that a potential move to Barcelona is 'difficult, but not impossible', considering the Blaugrana's financial difficulties.

Sebastian Kel was not surprised by Raiola's claims and understands that there would be speculation over Haaland's future in the coming months.

"We know Mino Raiola very well; so one or two statements do not surprise us. We are not naive, and we know that we are talking about probably the most talked about strikers in the world right now. The speculation will not stop," Kehl told Doppelpass.

"I've known Raiola for a long time and get along well with him. It's no problem for us. Erling Haaland will remain a Borussia Dortmund player next year”.



-Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke pic.twitter.com/RULNE8WSVV — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) May 3, 2021

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund's reluctance to sell Erling Haaland to Barcelona could lead to the sale of Jadon Sancho this summer

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Dortmund will need to sell some of their star players to be able to pay off their debts and reduce the financial burden brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their reluctance to sell Erling Haaland to Barcelona could lead to the sale of another one of their star players this summer, though.

Jadon Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Liverpool for over a year. The Englishman reportedly has a 'gentleman's agreement' with Dortmund that would allow him to leave the club at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund director Zorc to ARD: “We already had a gentlemen's agreement with Jadon Sancho since last year that he can leave the club under certain conditions”. 🟡⚫️



“However, this agreement does *not* exist with Erling Haaland”. 🚫 #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2021

However, it remains to be seen if Jadon Sancho or Erling Haaland stays at Borussia Dortmund next season.