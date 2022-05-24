Barcelona targeting 2 midfielders as potential replacements for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona could reportedly attempt to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves or Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi if Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong leaves this summer.

According to ESPN, Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez is eager to keep hold of the Dutch midfielder. However, he is aware that the club could be forced to part ways with some prized assets due to their dire financial situation.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with De Jong this summer. The 52-year-old is expected to overhaul the squad that endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign.

The club are also expected to prioritise signing a top-quality midfielder, as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are set to leave. Ten Hag believes De Jong could be the player who could help him begin his revolution at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old rose to prominence at Ajax under Ten Hag before his €75 million move to Barcelona in the summer of 2019. Xavi's side are lining up moves for Ruben Neves or Martin Zubinmendi if De Jong leaves.

Neves has made over 140 appearances for Wolves in the Premier League. His passing, creativity, tenacity, and composure on the ball make him the ideal transfer target for the Blaugrana.

As per Goal, the 25-year-old hinted that Wolves' 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday could have been his last game for the club. His contract expires in 2024, but Neves is apparently ready to move to a bigger team.

Martin Zubimendi, meanwhile, has been a regular starter for Sociedad in the last few seasons. The 23-year-old has made 46 appearances and scored three goals in all competitions in the 2021-22 season, impressing Barcelona scouts. His contract has a €60 million release clause and is contracted with Sociedad till 2025.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Wolves star Rúben Neves has made joining Barcelona over Man Utd and Arsenal his top priority this summer.



(Source: @SPORT)

Manchester United could face competition from Manchester City for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano - La Liga Santander

According to ESPN, Manchester City could join Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. Pep Guardiola's side view the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

According to Sportsmail, the former Borussia Dortmund star could be on his way out of the Etihad Stadium this summer. The 31-year-old has just one year remaining on his deal with the Premier League champions and is reportedly unlikely to be offered a contract extension by the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Manchester United will try again, Erik ten Hag would love to change Frenkie's mind



Manchester United will try again, Erik ten Hag would love to change Frenkie's mind

Frenkie de Jong could prefer a move to Manchester City over Manchester United. Pep Guardiola's side are likely to provide him with the opportunity to win trophies and also play Champions League football next season.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, face an uncertain future under Ten Hag. The Dutchman could take time to revive the team's fortunes and implement his football philosophy.

