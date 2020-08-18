Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ajax star set for Camp Nou move, Ronald Koeman provides update and more - 18th August 2020

Barcelona have officially sacked Quique Setien and are now set to appoint Ronald Koeman as their new manager. The club have also sacked Eric Abidal and are now working towards changing a lot more things at the club.

Today's papers link Barcelona with an Ajax star and also have some update on the backroom staff of the Catalan club's new manager.

Ajax star linked with a move to Barcelona

Ronald Koeman wants to bring Donny van de Beek to Camp Nou, according to a report from le10Sport, which claims that the midfielder will be the new Barcelona manager's number one target.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid. However, Van de Beek has made it clear that he is likely to remain at the Dutch club for another season. Talking to Fox Sports, he said:

“It is very messy, in any case a very messy period, in terms of transfers. Nothing is certain yet. I am still a player of Ajax, and I am still proud to be here. If the coronavirus situation had not been there, it might have been different now. There is no clarity now, and we have to wait and see how it turns out. I’m still here, and after all these years I still have a lot of fun. If I also play at Ajax next season, I will still have a lot of fun. You won’t hear me complaining.”

Ronald Koeman provides update on his Barcelona appointment

Ronald Koeman is now the number one target for Barcelona, and reports suggest that he has already agreed to become their next manager. When asked by Fox Sports if the rumours linking him with the Camp Nou club are true, he said:

“I can’t say much before everything is signed. It is about the details now, but it could very well be that it will be final today. I didn’t expect things to go so fast, and it is not the best timing. It took me by surprise as well, but Barcelona is the only club for which I had a release clause in my contract. It’s ugly for the Dutch FA (KNVB) but not unexpected.”

Adding to that, Voetbal International have reported that Alfred Schreuder will join Koeman as his assistant manager at Barcelona. He has worked with Julian Nagelsmann recently and has coaching experience at top-flight clubs.

Juan Miranda to join Real Betis

Juan Miranda is set to move out on loan again. He will move to Real Betis this summer, according to SPORT. The report also claims that Manuel Pellegrini is keen on working with the young player and has struck a deal with Barcelona for Miranda.

After the 20-year-old did not have a good time at Schalke, Barcelona will hope that he can gain some valuable experience and game-time at the La Liga side this season.