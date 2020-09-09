Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca agree terms with a striker, eye an Arsenal star and more - 9th September 2020

Barcelona are seemingly moving in the right direction under new manager Ronald Koeman. Today’s papers have some interesting incoming transfer rumours for the Catalan club’s fans:

Memphis Depay reportedly agrees personal terms with Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly chasing Memphis Depay, with the Dutchman having acknowledged the club's interest in his services. Fabrizio Romano, who has an update on Depay's situation, reports that the Catalan side have agreed personal terms with the Dutchman.

Memphis Depay have agreed personal terms with Barcelona after contacts started days ago. But final agreement is still to be reached between Barça and OL - talks ongoing.

Barça are negotiating also with Wijnaldum agents - no opening bid to Liverpool yet. 🔵🔴 #FCB #LFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2020

However, Barcelona are yet to agree a transfer fee with Lyon for the striker. With Memphis Depay having just a year left on his contract, Barcelona are looking to snap him up for cheap.

Barcelona eye an Arsenal star

Barcelona are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer and have reportedly set their sights on signing Hector Bellerin. The Arsenal star is a La Masia product but has been in the Premier League for a long time.

SPORT report that Barcelona have spoken with Arsenal’s technical director Edu about signing the right-back. The Gunners are reportedly looking for €25 million for the Spaniard, but the Catalan side are not in a position to afford that amount right now.

Apart from Barcelona, PSG have also shown interest in Bellerin and have also been in talks with the Gunners for the defender's services.

Lyon distance themselves from Samuel Umtiti

Lyon were linked with a move for Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti, but the French club’s sporting director Juninho has slyly hinted that the player may not be affordable to them this summer. Talking with RMC Sport, Juninho said:

“He (Umtiti) is not our level of contract. But as long as you look at the contract level of these players, like at Juventus or Barca, it’s not for us today. Today we have to tell the truth, we cannot pay the salary of an Umtiti. But if the player is looking for a project, if he makes an effort with perhaps a longer contract, if he wants to go home, then I will look for him right away.”

The Ligue 1 side are in talks with the Catalan club for Memphis Depay’s transfer, and rumours seem to suggest that the Dutch centre-back could be moving to Spain soon.