Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca eye Real Madrid target, loan move for Premier League star and more - 11th September 2020

With Barcelona set to face Nastic in a pre-season friendly, the club's management is working on getting transfers done ahead of the start of the season. The club are looking to sign the players Ronald Koeman wants and are looking to seal the deals before the transfer window closes.

Here are the top Barcelona rumours of the day as on 11th September 2020:

Barcelona eye Real Madrid target

Barcelona have set their sights on signing Jules Kounde, according to Mundo Deportivo. The report says that the Catalan side are keen on signing the defender this summer.

Real Madrid have been following Kounde as well and have also shown interest in signing him. However, with Los Blancos seemingly not willing to spend this summer, Barcelona have been given a free run on the player.

However, things may not be so simple for Barcelona as Sevilla are apparently not looking to sell Kounde who has a €75 million release clause which the Spanish club are very likely to demand.

Apart from Kounde, Barcelona are also interested in signing Eric Garcia from Manchester City this summer.

Twist in Luis Suarez rumours

Rumours suggested that Luis Suarez was told that he was free to leave Barcelona this summer. The reports said that as the striker was not a part of Ronald Korman's plans, he was told to start looking for a new club.

Now, a report in AS says that the new Barcelona manager was not the one behind that decision. The report also says that Ronald Koeman is actually willing to work with Suarez, but the Barcelona board are looking to sell the player this summer.

Atletico Madrid, Juventus, PSG and Inter Miami have reportedly been in talks with Suarez this summer, but a move for the player is unlikely to happen now.

Barcelona eye loan move for Premier League star

Barcelona are interested in signing Hector Bellerin, as per reports in Marca. The reports say that the defender is a target for Ronald Koeman who has asked the Barcelona board to get the player.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to only loan Bellerin for the season and not sign him permanently. However, Arsenal are not interested in a loan deal, as per the report, but are open to selling the player. PSG are also reportedly interested in the Arsenal right-back.