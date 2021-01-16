Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona's deal for a top transfer target collapses, Blaugrana plot a move for loaned-out Manchester United star, and more - 16 January 2021

Barcelona continue to be the subject of much transfer talk halfway through the ongoing transfer window.

The Catalan club are reportedly looking to bolster their squad and have been linked with many players in this regard. On that note, here is a look at the top Barcelona transfer stories as on 16th January 2021.

Napoli contact Barcelona to discuss a loan deal for Junior Firpo

Napoli have reportedly made contact with Barcelona over a potential move for Junior Firpo.

Barcelona have reportedly been contacted by Serie A side Napoli, who are interested in securing Junior Firpo on a loan deal before the end of the month.

While the 24-year-old has relatively been a fringe player at Barcelona, Napoli need a full-back, so they have set their sights on Junior Firpo.

According to Sky Sports Italy, Napoli have made contact with Barcelona, and the two clubs are discussing a possible move for the player.

Barcelona to make a move for Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot currently plays for AC Milan

Manchester United loaned Diogo Dalot to AC Milan in October 2020 after the 21-year-old failed to find enough game-time with the Red Devils. Since then, Dalot has made 14 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan, scoring a goal and assisting two.

According to CaughtOffside, Dalot's performances for Milan have impressed Barcelona, who are reportedly considering making an offer worth around €11 million for the player.

The report also suggests AC Milan are considering the prospect of making Dalot's loan move a permanent one.

Barcelona's deal for Eric Garcia collapses due to delayed presidential election

No homecoming yet for Eric Garcia in sight

Born and raised in Barcelona, Eric Garcia was a part of FC Barcelona's famed youth academy,La Masia before moving to Manchester City in 2017. He made his City debut in December 2018 and has since played 30 matches in all competitions for the club.

Recent reports claimed that Barcelona were on the verge of re-signing the 20-year-old centre-back in the ongoing transfer window. The Blaugrana had reportedly agreed terms with the player and were making progress in their talks with City as well.

However, according to Goal.com, there could be a delay in Barcelona's presidential election. If that happens, that will imply that a move for Eric Garcia will not be happening this month.

Reportedly, all three Barcelona presidential election candidates are not in favour of making any significant transfers before a new president is elected; so the Garcia deal may not be happening before the summer.

After rejecting a contract extension at Manchester City, Eric Garcia could join a new club for free in the summer, as his contract expires at the end of the season. So Barcelona are reportedly happy to wait till then to acquire the player.