Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Big clause in Lionel Messi's contract, Lautaro Martinez not interested in Camp Nou move and more - 30th August 2020

With Barcelona still caught up in the Lionel Messi situation, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has put some things into perspective. Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez seems to have changed his mind about moving to Camp Nou.

All that and more in Barcelona transfer news roundup as on 30th August 2020:

La Liga release statement on Lionel Messi's situation

Lionel Messi is looking to leave Barcelona this summer, and it looks like whichever club wants to sign him, will have to pay his massive release clause.

Despite some reports suggesting that Messi's contract at Barcelona has expired and there is no need for any club to pay a fee, the Spanish league has indicated that the player is very much under contract right now. The RFEF statement in this regard read:

"In relation to the different interpretations (some of them contradictory to each other) published in recent days in different media related to the contractual situation of the player Lionel Andres Messi with FC Barcelona, La Liga considers it convenient to clarify that, once the player's contract with his club:

The contract is currently in force and has a 'termination clause' applicable to the event that Lionel Andres Messi decides to urge the early unilateral termination of the contract of June 26, by which regulates the special employment relationship of professional athletes."

"In compliance with the applicable regulations and following the corresponding procedure in these cases, La Liga will not carry out the prior visa process for the player to be removed from the federation if they have not previously paid the amount (as mentioned in the) said clause."

Lautaro Martinez not interested in Barcelona move

Lautaro Martinez has been put off by the Lionel Messi situation and has decided not to move to Barcelona, according to Corriere dello Sport. The report claims that the 23-year-old is not impressed with the club's situation right now and has gone quiet about it.

Inter Milan are now looking to take advantage of the situation and extend his contract. The Italian side have been desperate to get him to sign a new deal, but the Barcelona move delayed it from happening.

Luis Suarez to cost €14 million to Barcelona

Barcelona are looking to terminate the contract of Luis Suarez, and reports suggest that he will become a free agent soon. Goal are now reporting that it would cost Barcelona €14 million to terminate the striker's contract.

Luis Suarez is a target for various clubs right now, but things are still in the early stages. Ajax, Juventus, Atletico, PSG and Inter Milan have all shown interest in the striker, as per the same report.