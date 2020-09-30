Barcelona transfer news roundup: Koeman confirms a €25m signing, Barca to sell 4 players and more - 30th September 2020

With just a few days left in the transfer window, Barcelona are looking to sell their deadwood so that they would have funds to get the players new manager Ronald Koeman wants at the club.

Barcelona to sell four players

Ronald Koeman has reportedly identified the deadwood at the club, the players who are not in his plans for the season and beyond. According to Mundo Deportivo, Jean-Clair Todibo, Rafinha, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite have been told that they are up for sale this summer.

Reports also suggest that Todibo, Rafinha and Umtiti have offers to leave the club, but Braithwaite has nothing on his table right now. Fulham are interested in signing Jean-Clair Todibo while Lyon are in talks to lure Samuel Umtiti back to the club.

Ronald Koeman on Sergino Dest

Sergiño Dest ya está en Barcelona . Pronto será oficial el fichaje . El Barcelona ya tiene lateral derecho de futuro !! pic.twitter.com/41HvC9B2Jb — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) September 29, 2020

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Sergino Dest has undergone a medical at the club. The Ajax right-back will be joining the club this week after rejecting Bayern Munich.

The Barcelona manager confirmed the same in today's press conference when he said:

"I think he is doing his medical check-up. He still has to sign his contract, and until he's signed I prefer not to give my opinion. It seems clear he will be here, and so we can count on a young winger. It's time to change things here, sign some younger players and consider the full-backs we have got. He's a young player, he's played in the Champions League, and I'm sure he will be a useful player."

Sergiño Dest ya está en Barcelona. Lo vemos en @gol a las 23:30. pic.twitter.com/KYn1wQBfjS — Alex Pintanel (@alexpintanel) September 29, 2020

The 19-year-old arrived in Barcelona last night and will be penning a 5-year deal at the club. Reports suggest that Dest will cost the club somewhere around €25 million.

Memphis Depay's move to Barcelona could be off

Barcelona were close to signing Memphis Depay a few weeks ago, but nothing has since materialised on that front. Reports today in Mundo Deportivo suggest that Barcelona's pursuit of Depay has gone cold, and the player's move to the Camp Nou might not happen this summer.

The transfer of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid saw the rumours of Depay re-emerge, but Barcelona are yet to make a move for the Dutchman. Moreover, Lyon are reportedly unwilling to negotiate a sale despite Depay having less than a year left in his contract with the French club.