Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Koeman picks Wijnaldum over a €30M star, Lyon comment on Depay to Barca rumours and more - 5th September 2020

Things are settling down at Barcelona after the Lionel Messi saga ended last night. The Catalan club are now looking to get their other transfer deals done, with the papers today full of those rumours.

Here are the top Barcelona news and rumours of the day as on 5th September 2020:

Juninho comments on Depay to Barcelona rumours

Lyon sporting director Juninho hinted at the possibility of striker Memphis Depay staying on for a while when asked about the rumours of him joining Barcelona. Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen on bringing the Dutchman to Camp Nou this summer, and reports suggest that talks are ongoing between the two clubs in this regard.

Juninho said that Lyon were open to selling Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar, but with the possibility of Depay also leaving, the Ligue 1 side are now taking things slowly. Juninho was quoted by Goal as saying:

“We did not plan to sell Houssem, Memphis and Moussa at the same time... The departure of the three together was not planned. [But] they attract the market. Memphis was unfortunately injured. We tried to extend his contract, the president did everything, but he did not want to discuss during this period. In a year, he will be free.”

Ronald Koeman picks Wijnaldum over €30M star

Barcelona are looking to sign a midfielder this summer to replace Ivan Rakitic, with Georginio Wijnaldum reportedly the top target in this regard. Mundo Deportivo have now reported that Ronald Koeman had the opportunity to pick between Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara but opted for the Liverpool player.

Catalunya Radio also ran a similar report where it was said that the new Barcelona manager is insistent on getting Wijnaldum from Liverpool this summer. Reports last night seemed to suggest that the Dutch player is close to joining Barcelona, and the two clubs are close to agreeing a deal in this regard.

Luis Suarez agrees personal terms with Juventus

Luis Suarez has been told by new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman that he has no future at the club, and the striker is free to leave the club this summer. The Uruguayan striker has now reportedly agreed personal terms with Juventus.

ESPN and BBC Sport report that Suarez is awaiting the termination of his contract by Barcelona before making a move to the Serie A champions. Juventus are also willing to wait for the striker to get things sorted out as they have Edinson Cavani as a backup plan in case Barcelona decide not to release Suarez in the summer.