Barcelona transfer news roundup: Ronald Koeman confirms interest in Manchester City defender, Barca B signs Atletico Madrid right-back, and more - 3rd October 2020

With the transfer window closing in two days, time is running out for Barcelona in getting the players wanted by their new manager Ronald Koeman. There are a few sales and loan moves to take care of, but Barcelona are far from sealing any major incoming deal apart from that of Sergino Dest. On that note, here are the top Barcelona rumours of the day as on 3rd October 2020:

Ronald Koeman confirms interest in Eric Garcia

Ronald Koeman has revealed that he is interested in acquiring Eric Garcia from Manchester City. The defender has already said that he will not be signing a new contract at the Etihad, so the Premier League side are looking to sell him this summer.

However, with Barcelona and Manchester City yet to reach an agreement for the defender, Garcia looks set to remain at the club, with Koeman also resigned to the fact that the player may not arrive at the Camp Nou before the transfer window closes:

"It's true we would like to have that player here because we have 3-4 defenders, which is a bit tight. I've seen Pep's comments, and that's what it is. I hope we can do it. The economic side of the club is something we know is complicated, and that's all I can say. There is plenty of interest, but I don't know if we will be able to sign him."

Jean-Clair Todibo set to leave Barcelona

Jean-Clair Todibo could be on his way to the Premier League, according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. Fulham are interested in signing the Barcelona defender and have reportedly made a bid for the player as well.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that Barcelona were happy to accept an €18 million deal for the centre-back, but the player was reluctant to leave. However, things have changed now, and the Premier League side have managed to convince Todibo to join them.

Barcelona B sign Andres Solano from Atletico Madrid

Barcelona B have confirmed the signing of Andres Solano from Atletico Madrid. The 22-year-old has joined on a season-long loan deal and has begun training with the club.

The Catalan side has also revealed that they have an option to buy the Colombian player on a permanent deal next summer. He is the second right-back signed by Barcelona this summer after getting Sergino Dest from Ajax for the first-team.