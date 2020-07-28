Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Surprise move for Manchester City star, Lenglet's new contract issues and more - 28th July 2020

Barcelona players are back in training, but it looks like one star would not be joining them. Arthur has reportedly decided to stay in Brazil and not rejoin the squad, as he is joining Juventus next month. The Catalan side now face an issue on and off the pitch, but they are still trying to lure players this summer.

Barcelona make a surprise move for Manchester City star

Barcelona are continuing their attempts to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City, according to Mundo Deportivo. The report claims that the Catalan side are desperate to sign the centre-back this summer and are trying to lure him to Camp Nou.

Mundo Deportivo add that the Blaugrana see the youngster as an ideal long-term replacement for Gerard Pique and want to sign him as soon as possible. However, they do have contingency plans if they fail to land Garcia this summer. In this regard, the same report adds that Villarreal's Pau Torres is Barcelona's 'Plan B'.

Barcelona can’t afford Clement Lenglet’s new contract

Barcelona's financial situation has exacerbated to the extent that the club cannot afford a new contract for Clement Lenglet, according to Goal. The report claims that the Catalan side are keen to see him sign a new deal but are unable to do it this summer because of 'other' acquisitions they have in mind.

This comes as a shock to Barcelona fans as Lenglet has already hinted that he might not want to stay at the club. Back in May, he told RMC in an interview:

“You never really know what the future will be like when you are a football player, but I hope to be at Barcelona next season, yes. It will necessarily depend on the transfer window, this is a special period for the clubs, and we’re safe, but I hope to stay.”

Valencia, Real Sociedad and Real Betis eye Barcelona B star

Valencia, Real Sociedad and Real Betis have set sights on signing Monchu, according to SPORT. The 20-year-old has been very impressive for Barcelona B who failed to gain promotion earlier this week despite him scoring.

The three La Lia sides are now looking to take advantage of the situation and get him to their club. The report adds that Barcelona are open to selling Monchu but want a buy-back clause in the player's contract.