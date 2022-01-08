Barcelona could turn to Premier League star if Ousmane Dembele fails to renew contract - Reports

Barcelona have identified a Premier League player as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, according to Catalonian newspaper SPORT.

Dembele has entered the final six months of his contract with Barcelona, but is yet to agree to a new deal. The Blaugrana are reportedly keen to see the Frenchman commit his long-term future to the club, but have been baffled by his wage demands.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona head-coach Xavi has been left speechless by Ousmane Dembélé's wage demands. The club want to move him on this Summer.



As Dembele edges closer to the end of his deal, Barcelona are said to be preparing for life without the 24-year-old. Xavi's side are eyeing a Premier League star as a potential replacement for the winger, as has been claimed in Spain.

According to the same source, Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore has emerged as a target for Barcelona. The Blaugrana could look to sign the 25-year-old should Dembele leave the club.

Traore only has 18 more months remaining in his current contract with Wolves, and there have been serious doubts about his future at the club. It is said that Bruno Lage's side could be forced to sell the Spaniard this year if he does not put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

If the report is to be believed, Barcelona could take advantage of Traore's contract situation at the Molineux. The La Liga giants' relationship with Wolves, who acquired Nelson Semedo and Trincao from them recently, could also help them in their pursuit of the winger.

It is worth noting that Traore began his career at Barcelona before moving to the Premier League in 2015. The Spain international reportedly maintains a good rapport with the likes of Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Sergio Roberto. According to the same report, Traore is prepared to return to Barcelona.

Barcelona face competition from the Premier League for Traore

Barcelona are not the only club interested in signing Traore from Wolves. Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur are looking to acquire the 25-year-old's services this month, according to reports.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️"Tottenham do want Adama Traore!"



Dharmesh Sheth shares the latest on Tottenham's pursuit of the Wolves winger. 🗣️"Tottenham do want Adama Traore!" Dharmesh Sheth shares the latest on Tottenham's pursuit of the Wolves winger. https://t.co/oJsZMgNx9g

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his squad before the transfer window slams shut. Tottenham are said to have identified Traore as an ideal candidate, with the Italian considering the possibility of turning him into a wing-back.

Wolves are reportedly prepared to part ways with Traore this month if their valuation is met. Tottenham could take advantage of the situation by signing him for £20 million.

It remains to be seen if Traore turns down the chance to remain in the Premier League if Barcelona make an offer.

