Barcelona could use 28-year-old as makeweight to reduce Jules Kounde's price tag - Reports

Barcelona could include forward Memphis Depay as part of a swap deal to make Sevilla reduce their asking price for centre-back Jules Kounde, according to Catalunya Radio (via Barca Universal).

Kounde has been heavily linked with a move away from Sevilla this summer. with Barcelona and Chelsea interested in snapping up the French defender. The Blaugrana, however, are now in pole position to secure Kounde.

Sevilla are aware of the 23-year-old's desire to join Xavi Hernandez's side ahead of the new season and are ready to negotiate with their La Liga rivals. The Andalusians want €65 million for the defender. However, they're aware of Barcelona's poor financial situation and are ready to be flexible to make the deal possible.

The Blaugrana are looking to include Memphis Depay, 28, as part of a swap deal to reduce Sevilla's asking price for Kounde and also offload a spot from their roster.

Depay is seemingly surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana have significantly strengthened their attack ahead of the new season by signing Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. That has dropped Depay down the pecking order, with Xavi reportedly informing the player not to expect a major role next season.

The Dutchman was linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur showing keen interest. However, that move failed to materialise.

As far as Kounde is concerned, Barcelona are ready to offer him a four-year contract if they can get a deal sorted with Sevilla. The Blaugrana have already added a new centre-back this summer, signing Andreas Christensen on a free transfer.

Barcelona take on Juventus in pre-season friendly in Texas

Xavi Hernandez's side take on Serie A giants Juventus in a pre-season friendly on July 26 in Texas as they continue their tour of the United States. The Blaugrana are coming off a 1-0 win over El Clasico rivals Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

Xavi's men have looked good in pre-season, beating MLS side Inter Miami 6-0 before their win over Real Madrid.

