Barcelona want manager who gave Lionel Messi his club debut to replace Xavi: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking for a new manager, especially the one who gave Lionel Messi his club debut, Frank Rijkaard. It comes after current boss Xavi Hernadnez's announcement that he will leave in the summer.

Barca are exploring various options, and according to Radio MARCA (via Fichajes.net), one of the top choices is Rijkaard. The Dutch manager made a big impact at Barcelona, handing a teenage Messi his Blaugrana debut.

David Sanchez on Radio MARCA said that club president Joan Laporta has reached out to Rijkaard, who managed the club from 2003 to 2008. The Dutchman led them to their second UEFA Champions League win in 2006, but convincing him to return could be tough.

The former Dutch manager has not coached since 2014, and according to the report, he has been busy with his businesses outside of football. He reportedly does not seem interested in coaching again.

Nevertheless, Laporta hopes to bring back the Dutchman, and there's also talk that Marco Van Basten could join Rijkaard as his assistant.

Xavi Hernandez relieved after Barcelona exit decision; report tips him to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Xavi Hernandez has revealed that he feels "liberated" since announcing his decision to leave the Blaugrana in the summer. He made the announcement after a tough 5-3 La Liga home loss to Villarreal, where the Barcelona defence faltered, conceding twice.. in injury time.

Speaking ahead of their game against Osasuna, Xavi said (via Sportstar.TheHindu):

“You are made to feel every day that you are not good enough. It happened to all the coaches: Pep (Guardiola) told me. It happened to (Ernesto) Valverde. I saw Luis Enrique suffer.”

He added:

“We have to think. We have a problem with the requirements of this position. The announcement liberated me on a personal level, but I remain very motivated.”

El Chiringuito has revealed that the manager could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after he takes a break.

The report (via GOAL) says that the current Barcelona manager “wants to stop for a year, but there have been contacts with Inter Miami”. It also noted that an "interesting offer" would be enough to see him forgo a break.

That could mean that Inter Miami's current manager Tata Martino is shown the door, only months after he and Lionel Messi won the Leagues Cup with the Herons.