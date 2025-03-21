Barcelona working on plan that could ensure availability of key duo for Osasuna clash: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly put a plan in motion to have stars Ronald Araujo and Raphinha available for the March 27 (Thursday) La Liga home clash with Osasuna. The Blaugrana lead the standings ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference.

The aforementioned duo are currently in action for their respective national sides - Araujo for Uruguay and Raphinha for Brazil - in the ongoing 2026 FFA World Cup qualifiers.

Two-time world champions Uruguay - third in the standings - resume their qualifying campaign at home to leaders Argentina on Friday (March 21). Meanwhile, Raphinha's Brazil are coming off a 2-1 home win over Colombia a day earlier. The in-form Raphinha was one of the scorers for the record five-time champions, with the other being Vinicius Junior.

Both nations will be action next week, with Uruguay taking on Bolivia on Tuesday (March 25) and Brazil travelling to defending world champions Argentina on the same day.

Considering the long travel times between South America and Europe, Raphinha and Araujo weren't expected to reach in time for the Osasuna clash. However, as per SPORT (via Barca Universal), the duo - along with other South American players plying their trade for Real Madrid and Atletco Madrid stars - are set to come back to Spain on a private jet.

The list of players include Jose Maria Gimenez, Federico Valverde (both Uruguay), Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Correa, Julian Alvarez (all Argentina), Endrick, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr (all Brazil).

The said flight is supposed to leave from Buenos Aires, a few hours after Argentina host Brazil. The Uruguay-Bolivia clash is set to end a few hours earlier, allowing Spain-based players involved in the game sufficient time to arrive in Buenos Aires for their subsequent journey to the Iberian nation.

Coming back to Raphinha and Araujo, the duo is expected back in Barcelona on Wednesday evening but are expected to miss the final training session ahead of the Osasuna game.

How have Raphinha and Ronald Araujo fared for Barcelona this season?

Barcelona winger Raphinha

Barcelona winger Raphinha is in the midst of a superb season. The 28-year-old has bagged a rich haul of 27 goals and 20 assists in 42 outings across competitions.

That includes double-digit goal (13) and assist (10) hauls in La Liga - where the Blaugrana are atop the standings and have a game in hand over second-placed Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Araujo, 26, hasn't played as much as Raphinha this season due to a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, he has two goals and as many assists in 12 outings across competitions.

