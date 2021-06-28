Barcelona youngster set to return to club from PSG - Reports

PSG midfielder Kays Ruiz-Atil is set to return to Barcelona this summer on a free transfer after his contract with the French giants expired. The 18-year-old made his professional debut for PSG last season, making seven appearances in Ligue 1.

According to Sky Sports Italia,Kays Ruiz-Atil has already said goodbye to PSG in a post on social media and is expected to return to Camp Nou this summer to join Barcelona B.

Ruiz-Atil spent six years at Barcelona as a part of the club's famous La Masia youth academy before joining PSG's youth academy in 2015. The Frenchman was one of several youth players that had to be released by the Catalan giants after Barcelona were imposed with a transfer ban due to the illegal 'signing' of underage players by FIFA.

The 18-year-old played only seven games for PSG last season but was unable to become a regular member of the first team. Ruiz-Atil will now rejoin Barcelona and look to break into the club's senior squad in the coming years.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has given a number of youngsters the opportunity to prove themselves since taking over the reins at the club last summer. The likes of Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Carles Alena and Francisco Trincao were all given ample opportunities to shine last season.

Pedro, Ronald Araujo and Francisco Trincao are seen as the future of Barcelona. Ronald Koeman has also managed to get the best out of youngsters like Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati.

Ruiz-Atil will hope to follow a similar path to the aforementioned names by breaking into the senior squad and becoming a regular fixture in the first team. Barcelona are also reportedly seeking a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquests, who is approaching the latter stages of his career.

Barcelona could send Kays Ruiz-Atil on a season-long loan to let him play regular football

Kays Ruiz-Atil is reportedly set to join Barcelona B this summer. The Blaugrana could, however, send the French midfielder out on loan to one of the smaller La Liga clubs to gain some regular game time.

Barcelona could also choose to keep him as part of Barcelona B.

