Bayern Munich asked to pay €70 million to sign under-fire Barcelona star - Reports

Catalan outlet El Nacional has reported that Barcelona could demand €70 million from Bayern Munich to allow Marc-Andre ter Stegen join them next summer. The 29-year-old shot-stopper has been identified by Die Roten as the long-term successor to Manuel Neuer.

Ter Stegen is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has been at Barcelona since his move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014. The German was initially restricted to cameo appearances in European and cup competitions. However, he has cemented his place as the first-choice goalkeeper for Barcelona in recent years.

The star goalkeeper has made 297 appearances for Barcelona, and kept an impressive tally of 120 clean sheets. However, with Ter Stegen suffering a dip in form over the last year, the Blaugrana are considering moving the German international on.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Marc-André Ter Stegen forced Barcelona to sell Claudio Bravo as he wanted to play all competitions. He conceded 8 to Bayern and then leveraged his way into a bumper contract. Now incapable of making a basic save and leading his backline…massive decline from just a few years ago. Marc-André Ter Stegen forced Barcelona to sell Claudio Bravo as he wanted to play all competitions. He conceded 8 to Bayern and then leveraged his way into a bumper contract. Now incapable of making a basic save and leading his backline…massive decline from just a few years ago.

A keeper of Ter Stegen's calibre will have no shortage of suitors, with Bayern Munich seemingly ahead in the race to sign him. That is hardly surprising, as Manuel Neuer in the twilight of his illustrious career, and is expected to hang up his gloves soon.

El Nacional suggests that the legendary German shot-stopper could even retire as early as the end of this season. That would mean the Bavarian giants would be in immediate need of a replacement goalkeeper. Ter Stegen presents a viable target for Bayern Munich, although Barcelona will not part with him for cheap.

Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney Great strike but poor from Ter Stegen. 2-0 Bayern. Bona nit, Barca. Great strike but poor from Ter Stegen. 2-0 Bayern. Bona nit, Barca.

The Blaugrana are in dire financial straights, and will hope to use the cash injection from the sale of Ter Stegen to balance their books. Reports believe the shot-stopper is open to leaving Barcelona to join a winning club like Bayern Munich.

Club Atletico de Madrid vs FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: First Leg

Despite talks of Manuel Neuer's impending retirement, his former teammate Phillip Lahm has said that the star goalkeeper should continue playing for Bayern Munich.

Neuer notably said that he didn't intend to stop anytime soon, with the star likely to sign an extension with Bayern. Lahm agrees with that, saying:

“I actually trust Manu to do anything. He’s a great guy, a world-class goalkeeper, probably the best there has ever been. He is usually always fit. He’s a little crazy off the pitch when it comes to sports sometimes. That’s why I can imagine it very well.”

