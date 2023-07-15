Bayern Munich demand swap deal involving Alphonso Davies and 23-year-old Real Madrid star as Los Blancos make big decision: Reports

According to SPORT, Bayern Munich are keen on completing a swap deal involving Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for full-back Alphonso Davies.

Los Blancos are reportedly interested in signing Davies from Bayern Munich, as they appreciate the left-back. The Canada international has been in scintillating form for the Bavarians recently.

Since joining the Bavarians in 2019, Davies has made 153 appearances across competitions, bagging eight goals and providing 25 assists across competitions. The 22-year-old made 38 appearances across competitions for the German giants last season, contributing three goals and eight assists.

While Real Madrid have Ferland Mendy in their ranks, the Frenchman is not indispensable. Hence, they have eyed Davies as a potential replacement for Mendy.

Bayern reportedly want Tchouameni, 23, as part of a swap deal for Davies. The Frenchman arrived in the Spanish capital from Ligue 1 last season and has made 50 appearances across competitions for Madrid.

He's one of the best young midfielders in world football at the moment and is expected to have a bright and long future in the Spanish capital. Hence, despite Bayern's interest, it's highly unlikely that Los Blancos will offer the player in an exchange deal for Davies just one season after signing him.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni's future

Several top European clubs, like Arsenal and Liverpool, are interested in signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, though, said that it's highly unlikely that the Spanish giants will let the player.

Given that Tchouameni is only 23, and considering the fact that he has a bright future ahead, Romano's standpoint is quite understandable. Romano said on his YouTube channel (via Empire of the Kop):

"The message is very clear – they want to keep the player. They trust Tchouameni for the present and future of the club, so it’s not going to be easy to bring Tchouameni to English football. At the moment, it looks very complicated."

Tchouameni, alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, is expected to be a part of the club's long-term future in midfield. Hence, he's set to stay in the Spanish capital for the foreseeable future, in all likelihood.