Bayern Munich director confirms club have made offer to extend Real Madrid target's contract until 2029

Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies has reportedly received a contract extension offer from Bayern Munich.

The Canadian left-back has been a key player for the Bavarian giants this season, contributing one goal and three assists in 31 games across competitions. The five-time Bundesliga and 2019-20 UEFA Champions League winner, though, is nearing the final 12 months of his current deal but hasn't agreed an extension yet.

Los Blancos have been hot on the heels of Davies as they eye a long-term replacement on Ferland Mendy. Addressing reports of the La Liga leaders' interest in their player, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said (as per Christian Falk via Madrid Universal):

“Real Madrid haven't contacted us.”

About the club's extension offer to Davies, Eberl added:

“I can say that we made Alphonso a very concrete, appreciative offer. At some point in life, you have to say yes or no.”

As per the aforementioned report, the Bavarians have offered the player a deal till 2029 with an annual salary of €13-14 million, while Davies is asking for €20 million. If the logjam continues, it's likely that the Bavarians put the player on the transfer list when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

What's next for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich?

Real Madrid

Both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are in the midst of solid seasons, especially the former.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have fared well in both La Liga and the Champions League, where they are unbeaten in eight games, winning seven. Their perfect start was snapped following a 1-1 Round of 16 second-leg home draw with RB Leipzig. Nevertheless, the stalemate ensured a 2-1 aggregate win, enough to book a last-eight berth.

Up next, the La Liga leaders take on Athletic Bilbao at home in the league on March 30 before hosting Pep Guardiola's City in the Champions League first leg on April 9.

Meanwhile, Bayern's 12-year Bundesliga domination is likely to end this season, as they find themselves 10 points behind runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen with 10 gamses to go.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich, though, have reached the Champions League quarterfinals, where they take on Arsenal next month. Before that, though, the Bavarians take on Borussia Dortmund at home in the Bundesliga on March 30.