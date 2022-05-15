Bayern Munich join race to sign 25-year-old Barcelona star - Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the race to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, who faces an uncertain future at the Camp Nou.

Dembele, 24, has been linked with a departure from Barcelona, with his contract expiring this summer. It has been a topsy-turvy contract saga that has seen contrasting reports over whether Dembele will remain at the Camp Nou or leave.

Sky Sports reported in March that Barcelona and the French forward recommenced talks after a previous impasse. The former Borussia Dortmund star has reportedly made it clear he wants to remain at the La Liga giants, but there has been no sign of an agreement being made.

Sky Sports has now reported that Bayern Munich have come into the fray and want to bring the pacy winger back to the Bundesliga.

The Bavarians are looking to bolster their attacking options and have previously been linked with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. However, with Dembele potentially being available for free, it could be an astute piece of business for Bayern, allowing manager Julien Nagelsmann to make reinforcements in other key areas.

Ironically, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski could be heading in the opposite direction this summer. The Polish striker has announced that he will not sign a new deal and his desire is to play for Barcelona, per Fabrizio Romano.

The Blaugrana could look to use Dembele in a swap deal with Bayern to try and lure the prolific forward to the Camp Nou.

Dembele has come back into his own under Xavi since the Spaniard took over in November last year. The Frenchman has managed two goals and 13 assists in 30 appearances under the former Blaugrana midfielder. He had endured a difficult start to his campaign, riddled with injuries.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele to replace Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry?

Gnabry has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

According to Turkish transfer expert Ekram Konur, Serge Gnabry is a transfer target for Premier League giants Arsenal. The German winger has been at loggerheads with Bayern over a new deal, with disagreements between player and club over wage demands.

Gnabry's potential departure may open the door for Bayern to make a move for Dembele, who could come in as the German's replacement. Transfermarkt values Gnabry at around £63 million, with the forward having scored 14 goals and contributed six assists in 34 Bundesliga games this season.

