Bayern Munich receive ‘positive signals’ from Liverpool forward Sadio Mane amid talk of potential transfer - Reports

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has reportedly given Bayern Munich a 'positive signal.' The Senegal forward is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield, this summer.

As per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, Mane could leave Liverpool this summer, with Bayern Munich keen on signing him. The winger is said to be one of the top targets for the Bundesliga champions, with Robert Lewandowski's future in the balance.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Update #Firminho : Close source say that it’s likely that he will continue at #LFC . Still unclear if he will extend or leave as a free agent 2023. Salah will stay. Mané could leave. As reported on Monday: Bayern hopes to get him. They received positive signals of Mané. @SkySportDE Update #Firminho: Close source say that it’s likely that he will continue at #LFC. Still unclear if he will extend or leave as a free agent 2023. Salah will stay. Mané could leave. As reported on Monday: Bayern hopes to get him. They received positive signals of Mané. @SkySportDE

Mane is yet to sign a new deal at Anfield, and there have been no concrete reports to suggest negotiations are progressing well. The forward, who won the AFCON earlier this season, will be involved in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday against Real Madrid.

Mane has admitted that a decision is all but made on his future, but he will only reveal it after the Champions League final. Speaking ahead of the clash in Paris, Mane was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"Honestly, the answer I can give you now is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturday's game. That is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday, and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It's special."

He continued:

"I will give you all you want to hear then. For now, let's go win it because I have no time for other things. I will do everything possible to win it because it is my and all the boys' biggest dream, then I will give you the answers."

Bayern Munich target Sadio Mane on leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid

Sadio Mane was quizzed about a possible move to Real Madrid as well, but he refused to shut the door on it. The Senegal star said that he is fully focused on the Champions League final and nothing else.

"Good question, but what I want to say is that right now I am fully, fully focused on the Champions League [final]. For me and for Liverpool fans, that is the most important thing." Sadio Mane when asked if he'd join Real Madrid:"Good question, but what I want to say is that right now I am fully, fully focused on the Champions League [final]. For me and for Liverpool fans, that is the most important thing." #awlive [goal] Sadio Mane when asked if he'd join Real Madrid:"Good question, but what I want to say is that right now I am fully, fully focused on the Champions League [final]. For me and for Liverpool fans, that is the most important thing." #awlive [goal]

He was quoted by Anfield Watch as saying:

"Good question, but what I want to say is that right now I am fully, fully focussed on the Champions League (final). For me and for Liverpool fans, that is the most important thing."

Bayern Munich are yet to sort out the contract of Serge Gnabry, while Lewandowski has confirmed that he will not be penning a new deal.

