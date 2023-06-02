Bayern Munich set to make official bid for Arsenal and Manchester United target - Reports

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are preparing an official bid for Arsenal and Manchester United target Declan Rice. The midfielder looks set to leave West Ham United in the summer.

The club reportedly had a meeting with Rice in London. He's optimistic about Bayern's project and his role in it. Manager Thomas Tuchel is also expected to play a key part in the deal for Rice.

Rice has been a key player for West Ham in recent seasons. Since making his senior team debut in 2017, he has made 244 appearances across competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists. Rice has made 49 appearances this season, bagging five goals and four assists.

The Gunners and United are also expected to move for Rice in the summer. However, Bayern's interest could tilt the balance in their favour.

Gabriel Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to pip Manchester United in race for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is one of the top players in his position. He's only 24 and could prove to be a long-term asset for any team, including the likes of the Gunners and Red Devils.

Both clubs are interested in Rice. However, former player Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that the North Londoners should do everything in their power to secure the Englishman. He said on the talkSPORT Breakfast show:

“Declan Rice is a must. I don’t care what Man United offer. I don’t care what anyone else offers; you should offer more. They missed out on Mudryk. It now looks like a good thing, but don’t miss out on Declan Rice."

Agbonlahor added:

“Yeah (I do worry they will miss out on Rice after the Mudryk saga), but I hope not. Declan Rice - would he want to stay in London? He’s got a young family. Arsenal is a big club and Champions League football as well. He knows that he is guaranteed to start every game."

"You look at Manchester United. You have Eriksen, Fernandes and Casemiro – Arsenal and Man United would have already spoken to Rice and his agent.”

The race for Rice now seems like a three-horse race. It remains to be seen where the highly touted midfielder lands next.

