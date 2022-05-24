Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski drops massive transfer hint amid Barcelona interest

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly keen to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer. The Polish striker has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

As per Sport, the 33-year-old has dropped a massive hint regarding his future in Bavaria. The striker removed the German club from the biography of his Twitter account, which currently contains the Poland flag, the hashtag of his initials, his jersey number (#rl9) and a cross-shaped emoji. Does that mean the Polish hitman wants to leave the Allianz Arena this summer?

Lewandowski joined Bayern on a free transfer in the summer of 2014 and has evolved into one of the finest strikers of his generation. He has scored an incredible 344 goals in 375 appearances across competitions, including 50 in the 2021-22 season.

He has won eight (consecutive) Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokal and a Champions League. The Pole has also won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award twice and the Bundesliga Top Goalscorer award six times. Lewandowski's contract with the Bundesliga champions expires in 2023. Bayern are eager to extend his contract, but he wants to leave this summer, as per Goal.

According to Sport 1 (via The Express), Barcelona have submitted a £25 million offer to Bayern for Lewandowski. Bayern have rejected Barcelona's bid. Manager Xavi Hernandez is keen to add a world-class striker to his squad this summer to boost his team's La Liga chances next season. So the Blaugrana are expected to return with a new bid for Lewandowski.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Bayern Munich is 'HISTORY' for Robert Lewandowski and he now wants Barcelona move, insists his agent trib.al/orarlaS Bayern Munich is 'HISTORY' for Robert Lewandowski and he now wants Barcelona move, insists his agent trib.al/orarlaS

Bayern Munich identify Sebastien Haller as potential replacement for Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski

Ajax v SC Heerenveen - Dutch Eredivisie

Robert Lewandowski's impending departure means Bayern Munich are seeking a replacement for the 33-year-old.

According to Sport Bild, the German giants have identified Ajax forward Sebastien Haller for the role. The Cote d'Ivoire international, 27, has been in incredible form for the Dutch side since arriving from West Ham in January 2021.

He has scored 47 goals across competitions, including 34 this season. Eleven of those strikes have come in the UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Bhargav