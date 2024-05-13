Bayern Munich suffer another blow in managerial hunt as Premier League club demand record-breaking €100m fee as compensation: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly suffered a setback in their search to replace outgoing boss Thomas Tuchel. The Bavarians are parting ways with Tuchel at the end of the season.

It has been a difficult season for the Bavarian side, who are set to end a campaign without a trophy for the first time since 2011-12. After losing early in the DFB-Pokal and seeing their 12-year Bundesliga stranglehold ended by unbeaten leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern crashed out of the UEFA Champions League last week.

Following a 2-2 first-leg home draw, Bayern took the lead through Alphonso Davies midway through the second half. However, substitute Joselu scored twice let on as Tuchel's final season at the club's helm is set to end without any silverware. Earlier this year, Bayern had decided to part ways with Tuchel after a poor run of form across competitions.

Bayern are in the market for a managerial replacement, but they had a setback in their pursuit of Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, as per Get German Football News (via BILD). That's because the Premier League side want a whopping €100 million to let go off their Austrian boss, while Bayern aren't prepared to pay more than €18 million.

Glasner had emerged as a contender for the Bayern hotseat after improving Palace's fortunes since taking charge in February. His contract at Selhurst Park runs out in 2026.

Palace have won five of their last six league games as the 12th-placed side seek a top-half finish on the last day of the season on Sunday (May 19).

Bayern Munich seeking Hansi Flick reunion?

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich haven't had much luck in their pursuit of high-profile candidates for their impending managerial vacancy.

After being spurned by their former player and current Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, former boss Julian Nagelsmann and former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick, they have turned their attention to another former boss, Hansi Flick, as per Sky in Germany.

Flick is currently without a job after parting ways with Germany late last year. The former Bayern player enjoyed huge success during his managerial reign at the club, guiding them to a historic continental treble in the 2019-20 season.

In case Flick assumes charge again, former striker Miroslav Klose is expected to be his deputy.