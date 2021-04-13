Bayern Munich turn down chance to sign Liverpool star - Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum, who will become a free agent this summer.

The Dutchman has failed to agree a new contract with Liverpool and is expected to leave for free at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich had the chance to sign Wijnaldum, as per Abendzeitung, but his age coupled with his wage demands have put the Bundesliga champions off. The Bavarians are instead more interested in signing Florian Neuhaus.

Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona, as his compatriot Ronald Koeman is planning a reunion with the Dutch midfielder. However, it remains to be seen if Koeman will complete the full tenure of his contract, which runs till 2022.

Bayern Munich to miss out on a quality player in Georginio Wijnaldum

The Dutch international initially started off as an attacking player in the Eredivisie but has done exceedingly well in a deeper role under Jurgen Klopp.

Georginio Wijnaldum often plays a more attacking role for the Dutch national team, but his versatility means he can be used in a central midfield role as well.

Liverpool’s midfield three of Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho played extensively last season, but the trio has barely played together this campaign.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich lost a key player in Thiago Alcantara last summer. His departure has been acutely felt this season, as the Bavarians haven't controlled games as well as they would have liked to.

Georginio Wijnaldum would have added more tenacity and strength to the Bayern Munich midfield, if not the distribution Thiago Alcantara offered them for almost a decade.

The Dutchman’s presence could have also allowed Leon Goretzka to play in a more advanced role more often than not. The German has done well in a box-to-box role, but he could potentially take the goal-scoring burden off Robert Lewandowski if he is played in a more attacking role.

It’s understandable why Bayern Munich want to sign Florian Neuhaus, though. The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder is younger than Wijnaldum and can be a more long-term acquisition.

Neuhaus plays in central midfield as well, where he has put in some stellar displays for Monchengladbach this season, which has attracted interest from Bayern Munich.