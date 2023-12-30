Bernardo Silva to reject Barcelona and join Champions League side when he leaves Manchester City - Reports

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, a Barcelona target, reportedly wants to move to Benfica when he leaves the Etihad.

Silva, 29, has been a key first-team player for the reigning Premier League champions since arriving in 2017. In 329 games across competitions, he has contributed 61 goals and 63 assists. That includes six goals and four assists in 23 outings this campaign.

The Portugal international played a key role in City's historic continental treble-winning campaign last season, bagging seven goals and eight assists in 55 games across competitions.

Silva - who is contracted with City till 2026 - has been a Barcelona target for a while. However, the 29-year-old wishes to return to Benfica in his native Portugal once he's done with City. He told Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via El Nacional) recently:

"I've never hidden that one day I want to come back , so of course I want to. Now, we'll see with time what's possible. It's not worth talking about it all the time because people get tired. I hope that one day it can happen".

However, Silva is realistic that a move now is unlikely, as his asking price is likely to be beyond Benfica:

"If I wanted to go to Benfica at the moment, it would be impossible because City are asking for a lot of money. In the last 4 or 5 years I have been valued at more than 50 million, and it is impossible for a Portuguese club to pay that amount. People, it has to be a bit realistic."

Bernardo Silva has been named in Manchester City's starting XI for their last Premier League game of the year, at home to Sheffield United on Saturday (December 30).

In two changes to the team that won 3-1 at Everton in midweek, Josko Gvardiol comes in for John Stones, while Matheus Nunes makes way for Mateo Kovacic. Meanwhile, midfield Kevin De Bruyne appears on the bench, featuring in City's matchday squad for the first time since their season opener in August against Burnley.

De Bruyne was out with a hamstring injury since then but is now fit to make a return to action. In the midfielder's absence, Manchester City have stuttered in the league - going winless in four games - before returning to winning ways.