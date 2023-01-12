Brazilian club make interesting offer to sign Manchester United forward - Reports

Brazilian outfit Botafogo have shown interest in signing fast-rising Manchester United forward Facundo Pellistri. That's according to ESPN Brazil, who have reported that the Campeonato Brasileiro side have made an offer to the Red Devils over a potential transfer of the player.

As per the report, Botafogo have made an offer to sign Pellistri from United on a loan deal that includes an option to make it permanent for a fixed fee. The Brazilian side also want the Red Devils to pay part of the player's salary during his loan stint.

It comes as no surprise that many clubs have started monitoring Pellistri. The winger has had remarkable progress at Old Trafford this season, catching the eye despite having limited opportunities with the first team.

Pellistri joined Manchester United from Uruguayan outfit Penarol in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth €8.5 million. He was sent on loan to La Liga side Alaves in January 2021 to continue his development.

The Uruguayan played for the Spanish outfit till last summer when he was brought back to Old Trafford by manager Erik Ten Hag. He finally made his debut for the Red Devils in the 3-0 League Cup quarterfinal win over Charlton on Tuesday (January 10).

Congratulations to Facundo Pellistri on making his Manchester United debut.

Pellistri came on as a substitute for Anthony Elanga in the 84th minute and assisted Marcus Rashford for the last goal of the game. The 21-year-old had nine touches during his 11-minute cameo, recording two key passes and completing all six of his passes.

He also completed two of his three dribble attempts, won two of his three ground duels and delivered an accurate long ball. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants allow the attacker to develop under their watch at Old Trafford or loan him out to grow his game elsewhere.

Facundo Pellistri pleased with his Manchester United debut

The Manchester United forward represented Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Pellistri's brilliant display in his debut appearance for Manchester United didn't only impress fans but left the player delighted too.

The 21-year-old had positive things to say during his post-match interview:

“(It was) amazing,” he told MUTV. “I have been waiting for this moment for a long time, and it came. Of course, I'm really happy because of the moment and the way it was, and that is incredible. I had the luck to be at Old Trafford in other squads, but unluckily I didn't enter the pitch to play. I looked at the crowd and all the time I thought 'when will my moment arrive to play?' And today was the day, and I enjoyed it a lot.”

Pellistri played for Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the two-time winners crashed out in the group stage.

