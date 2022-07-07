Brazilian international fears he'll be priced out of dream Manchester United move this summer - Reports

Brazilian forward Antony is worried he could be priced out of a move to Manchester United this summer, according to Goal (via the Express). The Ajax sensation has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer, but a deal hasn't materialised yet.

The Red Devils have been looking for a right-sided attacker for quite a while. Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have struggled to show significant impact down that flank. So new manager Erik ten Hag is keen to strengthen in attack, with Antony being his primary target.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United are well short of Ajax's valuation for Antony. United made an initial bid of £51 million, but Ajax want somewhere in the region of £68 million for the Brazilian.

It's noteworthy that Ajax are under no pressure to offload Antony this summer and hold all the cards, as Antony has three years remaining in his contract with them. The Amsterdam-based club have sold Sebastien Haller and Ryan Gravenberch to Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively for big money.

The 22-year-old Anthony is concerned he could be priced away from a dream move to Old Trafford. According to the Express, Antony's agents have requested Ajax to lower their asking price so that the transfer can happen this summer.

Antony had an excellent 2021-22 season for Ajax under Erik ten Hag, contributing 12 goals and ten assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United close to signing Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are closing in on signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. The Danish playmaker's six-month contract with Brentford expired last month.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Eriksen only needs a medical test to complete his move to Old Trafford. The former Tottenham Hotspur star is set to pen a three-year deal with the Red Devils.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



Three year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia. Contracts are now ready for Christian Eriksen to sign with Manchester Utd, just waiting for medical and then it will be completed.Three year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia. Contracts are now ready for Christian Eriksen to sign with Manchester Utd, just waiting for medical and then it will be completed. 🔴🤝 #MUFCThree year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia. https://t.co/bnfHw1zFw4

Manchester United will be flying off to Thailand and Australia on Friday, 8 July, for their pre-season tour.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far