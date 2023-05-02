BREAKING: Reliable journalist claims Lionel Messi will not play for PSG next season

Esteemed journalist Loic Tanzi has said that Lionel Messi will not play at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next season. That comes after the Argentine has been reportedly suspended for two weeks by the French club for his unauthorised Saudi Arabia trip.

Messi visited the Middle Eastern country a day after the Parisians suffered a 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat against Lorient. RMC Sport reported that the trip was not sanctioned by the club.

They have since taken the decision to suspend Messi for two weeks. Tanzi said that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will not even train or receive any salary for that period. He has also said that Messi's time at PSG will come to an end at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old is in the final months of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to pen an extension. Recent developments suggest that Messi is on his way out of the French capital.

Messi arrived at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona's failure to renew his contract due to La Liga wage cap rules. Since then, the Argentine has made 71 appearances across competitions, scoring 31 times and providing 34 assists.

Saudi Arabia gave warm welcome to PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is Saudi Arabia's ambassador for tourism. While his trip has stirred up the French football scene, the PSG superstar received a warm welcome on arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabian minister of tourism, said that the Middle Eastern country was very happy to welcome Messi. He wrote on Twitter after the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival alongside his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children:

"I am pleased to welcome the Saudi Arabian Tourism Ambassador, Lionel Messi, and his family on their second vacation here. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with all of you."

While Messi faced criticism for his trip, few could have imagined that the incident would take such a massive turn of events. Given the current circumstances, Messi's future at the Parisians looks in jeopardy.

