Bundesliga starlet wants to leave current club amid interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and 2 other PL clubs - Reports

Borussia Dortmund attacker Youssoufa Moukoko reportedly wants to leave BvB amid interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and two other clubs.

Moukoko, 18, has already made 78 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga giants, bagging 13 goals and eight assists since his debut in the 2020-21 season. He has one goal in six games across competitions this term.

The teenager extended his stay at the Signal Iduna Park this year till 2026 but is getting disillussioned with a lack of game time. Sebastien Haller, Donyell Malen and Niclas Fulkrug are getting most of the minutes up front, so Moukoko could move to the Premier League to continue his development.

Fichajes.net has reported that the Premier League quartet of Chelsea, Liverpool, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in the services of the young BvB attacker.

BvB will have the upper hand in negotiations, though, as the player is tied with them for three years. Moukoko has a market value of €30 million as per Transfermarkt.

How Chelsea and Liverpool have fared this season?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea and Liverpool have endured contrasting starts to the current campaign. While the Blues are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League, the Reds are flying high in fourth, three points off the leaders.

New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has overseen a massive overhaul this summer, spending nearly €450 million on new arrivals. However, the new-look side has taken its time to get going, and injuries to key players haven't helped things.

With just three wins in eight league outings, Pochettino's side are 11th in the league with 11 points, nine points behind surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Blues are in a mini-resurgence of sorts, winning their last three games across competitions, including their last two league games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have lost just once in 11 games across competitions, winning eight. With 17 points, they trail Spurs by three in the Premier League, with their only defeat of the season coming in a 2-1 reverse against the league leaders.

Jurgen Klopp's side have done well in Europe, winning both their UEFA Europa League games.