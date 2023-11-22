Carlo Ancelotti finds solution to Real Madrid’s injury crisis through 2 players ahead of January transfer window: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking to rely on Nico Paz and Mario Martin amidst the team's injury crisis.

Los Blancos have had to deal with several injury issues since the start of the season. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao suffered ruptured ACLs and are potentially out for the season.

Vinicius Junior, meanwhile, has suffered a torn thigh muscle and is expected to be out for at least two months. Eduardo Camavinga also suffered a knee injury during the international break with France.

Dani Ceballos remains sidelined, while Jude Bellingham (shoulder) and Aurelien Tchouameni (fatigue fracture) are also nursing blows. While the latter two are expected to return soon, fitness woes have left a massive void in Los Blancos' lineup.

President Florentino Perez, though, has made the message clear, there will be no new signings in January, as per El Nacional. Hence, Ancelotti could look to count on two youngsters.

Argentine attacking midfielder Nico Paz, 19, has featured in the team's last two games. He could be in for an extended run in the first team amidst the injury crisis.

Spanish defensive midfielder Mario Martin could be another player set for a run in the pivot position. The 19-year-old RM Castilla player has made one appearance for Real Madrid's senior team.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid return to action on Sunday (November 26) against Cadiz in a La Liga away clash. Carlo Ancelotti's side are second in the league with 32 points in 13 games, trailing leaders Girona by two points.

Los Blancos host Napoli in a UEFA Champions League group stage clash on November 29 to cap off their month. The Spanish giants secured a 3-2 comeback win when the two teams met in the reverse fixture on October 3 in Naples.

The 14-time winners are leading Group C in the Champions League with 12 points in four games and have already secured their passage to the knockouts.