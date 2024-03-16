Carlo Ancelotti wants Real Madrid injured duo back for Manchester City clash - Reports

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wishes to have centre-back Eder Militao and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois back for the marquee UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with Manchester City next month.

The duo suffered potentially season-ending ACL injuries in the summer but could be back in action before the campaign ends. Meanwhile, Madrid drew defending champions City in a blockbuster last-eight clash, following the draw in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday (March 15).

It's a rematch of last year's semifinal, where Ancelotti's side were humbled 5-1 on aggregate, losing 4-0 at the Etihad following a 1-1 first-leg draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Cityzens would go on to claim the treble, also winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Militao and Courtois have been key players for Los Blancos, making over 100 appearances each, winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double in 2021-22.

As per Madrid Xtra, the Madrid boss would like to have both men available for the first leg at the Bernabeu on April 9 before the tie concludes at the Etihad eight days later.

Los Blancos are in the midst of a fabulous season, enjoying a seven-point lead atop La Liga with 10 games to go, having already won the Supercopa Espana.

How have Real Madrid fared against Manchester City in the Champions League?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Real Madrid and Manchester City have locked horns 10 times in the UEFA Champions League, with Los Blancos winning thrice and losing four times.

Their last meeting - in last season's semifinal - went the way of City. However, in the previous season, Los Blancos prevailed over the Cityzens 6-5 on aggregate after extra time following a 3-1 first-leg loss at the Etihad.

The first time the two clubs clashed in the competition was in the group stage of the 2012-13 season, City's second campaign in the Champions League. Los Blancos won 3-2 at the Bernabeu on matchday 1 before drawing 1-1 at the Etihad on matchday 5.

Their next meeting was in the 2015-16 semifinals, where Real Madrid prevailed 1-0 on aggregate following a goalless first-leg draw at the Etihad. Four years later, though, City had their revenge, winning 2-1 in both legs in the Round of 16 to oust the 14-time champions.