Carlo Ancelotti wants Real Madrid star to stay despite exit rumours - Reports

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants centre-back Nacho Fernandez to continue at the club. The 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of the month.

Earlier this month, Nacho created history as Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at the Wembley in London to win a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title. That made Nacho one of four players - the others being teammates Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal - to win the competition six times.

The Spaniard has been with Los Blancos his entire career, making 364 appearances across competitions - contributing 16 goals and 10 assists - since the 2010-11 season. However, he looks all set to leave on a free transfer.

Ancelotti, though, wants the veteran defender to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. As per Marca (via GOAL), the boss told Nacho:

"Don't do something crazy, stay here, with us, at Real Madrid."

Nacho has been linked with a move to MLS and more recently to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League - where he would reunite with club legend Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Spaniard is yet to take a final call.

Considering his superlative success - three titles - in the recently concluded campaign, it wouldn't be a surprise if Nacho chooses to stay put at the Bernabeu and add to his 26 titles.

A recap of Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid's 2023-24 season

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti oversaw a brilliant season with Real Madrid, who captured the Supercopa Espana, La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles. In the process, they won their second La Liga-Champions League double in three years.

Quite impressively, Los Blancos dropped just two games all season - both to Atletico Madrid on the road. Following a 3-1 La Liga reverse, they fell 4-2 after extra time in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 shortly after their Supercopa triumph.

Nevertheless, they recovered brilliantly to win a record-extending 36th La Liga title before ending the season with a record-extending 15th success in the UEFA Champions League.

It made Ancelotti the only manager to win the competition three times with a single club, and his fifth success overall, having also triumphed twice with AC Milan in the 2000s.

During the season, Ancelotti also oversaw his 200th UEFA Champions League game (quarterfinal first leg with holders Manchester City at home, a 3-3 draw).