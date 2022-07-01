Cheaper alternative to Raphinha ‘aware’ of Chelsea interest as Blues follow him - Reports

Sportwitness has reported that Chelsea could be set to find a cheaper option than Leeds United winger Raphinha in Ousmane Dembele, who is 'aware' of the club's interest in him.

The Blues reportedly submitted a bid worth £60 million to enter into an agreement with Leeds over the sale of Raphinha earlier this week. However, the player and his agent have slowed down the talks since then due to the Brazilian's willingness to join Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano



Leeds want to respect the agreement with Chelsea - still waiting for player and Deco to accept.



Barça, trying until the end. Barcelona proposal for Raphinha is official and written, already sent - Leeds have no intention to accept that bid, as things stand.

Barcelona are also keen to bring in the 25-year-old winger from Leeds, who scored 11 goals and created three more in 36 appearances for the Peacocks last season. Sportwitness has now reported that the Blues could find a cheaper alternative in free agent Dembele.

The French winger, who joined Barcelona in 2017 as a replacement for Neymar, is now a free agent. His contract with the Blaugrana expired on June 30, so the Blues could bring him in on a free transfer.

Fabrizio Romano



Leeds insist on respecting the agreement with Chelsea for £60m.



Excl: Barcelona contacted Leeds yesterday night to submit new bid for Raphinha, following talks with Deco. Barça verbal proposal does not fulfill Leeds request, yet.

Should Chelsea sign Ousmane Dembele?

Dembele, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, was tipped to be one of the best players in the game back in 2017. It earned him a €105 million (initial fee) transfer to the Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund.

The winger was unable to deliver on his potential, though, as repeated injuries and inconsistency in performances saw him get reduced to a bit-part player.

However, since the turn of the year, Dembele has found his old touch. He registered 11 assists in the last 14 games he played for the Blaugrana in La Liga, helping Xavi's men finish second in the league.

At Chelsea, he would be reunited with his former Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel, who was able to get the most out of the ambidextrous winger. Dembele is adept at playing on either wing and would add versatilty to the Blues' attack.

Most importantly, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen having left the club, the Blues need to address their defence first, with new reinforcements likely to cost a lot.

It would be wise for Chelsea to spend less on upgrading their attack and hence opting to sign a free agent like Dembele over an expensive option like Raphinha makes sense.

