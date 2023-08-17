Chelsea add 22-year-old Premier League attacker to transfer shortlist: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly turned their attention to Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson. The Blues are facing a challenge from Tottenham Hotspur, who have been tracking the player for the last few months.

As per The Guardian, Chelsea have switched attention to Johnson after missing out on Michael Olise. The Frenchman has signed a new deal at Crystal Place after reportedly agreeing terms with the Blues.

Forest have been keen on keeping Johnson this summer and slapped a £45 million fee on the forward. Tottenham remain interested in the Englishman but are yet to make an acceptable offer. The 22-year also has interest from West Ham United, who're looking to add competition to Michail Antonio.

Chelsea see Johnson as a winger addition and someone who could challenge Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk. The move comes just weeks after it was confirmed that Christopher Nkunku would be out for a few months.

Nottingham Forest manager not surprised at interest in Chelsea target

Nottingham Forest Steve Cooper has said that he's not surprised at the interest in Brennan Johnson.

He says that the forward is young and has done well in the Premier League. Cooper told the media earlier this month:

"For sure, he is a super young player, and he has shown last season he can play well in the Premier League, so there is naturally going to be talk and speculation about anybody like Brennan. I don't really think about it too much."

Johnson missed a few pre-season games amid reports of a move to Tottenham, but Cooper was quick to play down speculation. He said that the forward was injured:

"He got injured with the second game with Wales. It didn't get diagnosed at the time, so that's a bit frustrating.

"He's going to be out for a couple of weeks; it's not serious; it's not major. He just needs a bit of something to sort his ankle out. He will be with us in Spain next week, doing his work out there. If there's speculation about anything else, then I'm not too sure."

He added:

"If there is speculation, then that's normal, given the talented player he is. It's inevitable, if a player is doing well, especially young players that speculation will always be there. If people have got nothing to talk about, then they'll make things up, but we have to accept that."

Johnson played all 38 games in the Premier League last season and scored eight goals. The Chelsea target also assisted thrice in the league and scored twice in five League Cup games.