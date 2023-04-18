Chelsea add Championship coach to their radar in search of permanent manager - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly added Burnley manager Vincent Kompany to their list as they hunt for the next permanent manager. Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are still the leading candidates after Graham Potter was sacked in March.

As per The Times, Kompany is the latest name added to Chelsea's list as they continue to search their right manager. The 37-year-old has impressed with Burnley in the Championship, helping them get promoted back to the Premier League.

However, Chelsea are not the only side interested in the Belgian manager. Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the Manchester City legend, who has been touted to succeed Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Tony Cascarino spoke about Kompany recently on talkSPORT and backed Tottenham to get the Belgian as Conte's replacement:

"Now there's an opportunity out there that is going to be jumped on by somebody very quickly. And I think if they do lose Conte, which pretty much looks like is going to happen in the summer, there's one person that stands out for me - Vincent Kompany."

Cascarino continued:

"He stands out for me as one to jump the queue and get in because I've listened to his team talks, you can look at how he's changed a football club so dramatically in a very short space of time. The Burnley fans will hate me but will love the way that he's producing a team to play football, how exciting they've been."

Vincent Kompany not thinking about future amid Chelsea and Tottenham links

Vincent Kompany was asked by the media recently about the links with Tottenham, but he rebuffed the claims. He said that he's focused on Burnley and is not thinking about his future. He was quoted by Evening Standard as saying:

“I don’t waste answers on my future. I said it day one of my job here at Burnley, in anticipation that one day there might be a question like this. So, crack on. I’m focusing on Reading and the next games. It’s the reason I chose Burnley. I chose for people, and I feel in that I made the right decision."

He continued:

"It’s an enviable place to work in, trust me, especially when we keep talking about managers getting sacked left, right and centre. Wherever I am, in my head, it’s always the biggest job in the world. Always.”

Chelsea are looking at Ruben Amorim and Marcelo Gallardo, while former managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have also been linked.

