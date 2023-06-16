Chelsea agree personal terms with 21-year-old La Liga star - Reports

According to journalist David Ornstein, Chelsea have agreed terms with 21-year-old La Liga star Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese plays for La Liga club Villarreal. Jackson scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 38 games across competitions for the Yellow Submarine in the recently concluded season.

The Blues suffered in attack. While Kai Havertz was used as a striker, the German failed to deliver consistently in an unfamiliar position. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang barely featured and is expected to leave in the summer.

As the Blues look to regroup under Mauricio Pochettino next season, fixing their goalscoring issues is a major need. Villarreal's Jackson is young but has already proven his prowess in front of goal. The 21-year-old could become a key player for the Blues

Chelsea star Thiago Silva said he was tried as a midfielder

Thiago Silva is one of the finest central defenders of the modern era. The player oozes class with his calmness and composed style on the pitch. However, a former coach wanted the Brazilian to play as a midfielder.

Silva reflected on the same (via the Blues' website):

"I had a coach. He wanted me to play in midfield. Midfield? Me?! No, surely not! It wasn’t for me. I knew this very quickly. I had other coaches, and they saw something different in me.

"I became a centre-back. I’ve gone on to have excellent career, played at the top level, won trophies and captained my country. Imagine if I’d listened to that first coach!"

Silva added::

"I got the nickname ‘Monster’ for playing in defence. Not because I’m hideous like a monster before anyone says that! It’s because I’m good at what I do, even now I have the nickname.

"It’s been with me throughout my whole career. People recognise my name with this nickname. When they hear ‘Monster’, they think of me. That means so much to me. I’m proud of it."

Chelsea had a disastrous campaign last term, as they finished 12th in the Premier League. Despite the team's calamitous performances, Silva was reliable as ever and was a mainstay at the back.

The 38-year-old is in the twilight of his career but remains a dependable player for Chelsea. Silva is expected to remain a key part of the team under Pochettino next season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes