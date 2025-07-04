Chelsea among teams fined by UEFA for breaches in financial rules: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs fined by UEFA for breaches of financial rules. The Blues are coming off an impressive European campaign, creating history.

Enzo Maresca's side won the UEFA Europa Conference League, beating Real Betis 4-1 in a come-from-behind victory to become the first team to win European club football's three major competitions. They have won the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League twice each.

However, despite their continental success, the Blues are reportedly in breach of UEFA's financial rules. As per Martyn Ziegler, The Times' chief football reporter, Maresca's side have been fined €31 million, along with a conditional €60 million, by European football's apex governing body.

Aston Villa are the other side to be fined - €11 million and €15 million conditional. The Villans made a dream run to the Champions League quarter-finals, going down 5-4 on aggregate to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain despite winning the second leg 3-2 at home.

The conditional fines would be payable by both clubs in future seasons if they miss UEFA targets.

As reported by the Sportstar, UEFA also fined former Ligue 1 champions Lyon €12.5 million, who have had financial troubles of late.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca

Chelsea are now in action at the new-look FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, featuring 32 teams in eight groups of four. They are the only English team alive in the competition following Manchester City's 4-3 loss to Al-Hilal in the Round of 16.

The Blues opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over hosts LAFC, featuring goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez either side of the break, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

However, they then slumped to a 3-1 loss to Brasileiro Serie A side Flamengo at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, despite Neto opening the scoring. The Blues, though, returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over ES Tunis in Philadelphia before beating 10-man Benfica 4-1 in the Round of 16 in extra time at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Maresca's side next take on another Brasileiro Serie A side, Palmeiras, on Friday (July 4) in Philadelphia for a place in the semi-finals.

